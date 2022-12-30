UK triple homicide: centre to assist with body returns

The Centre will cover the cost of returning the bodies of a Kerala nurse and her two children, who were cruelly murdered in the UK, to their native country, informed the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan.

He was nearby in Kulashekharamangalam, where he was paying a visit to the victim Anju’s home. The only thing holding things up, according to him, is the conclusion of the UK police’s investigation and getting the clearance certificate.

The minister was accompanied by BJP’s Talayolaparambu mandalam general secretary P D Sarasan, BJP district president G Lijinlal, Minority Morcha National Committee member Sumit George, BJP district secretaries Vinub Viswam and Lekha Asokan, OBC Morcha district president T V Mitralal, K R Rajesh, Yuva Morcha district secretary K R Shayam Kumar, and Padmakumar Azheekan.

On the evening of December 15, Anju and her kids Jeeva and Janvi were found dead in Kettering, England. In connection with the incident, the Northampton police detained Anju’s husband Saju (52), a Kannur native.