WHO Director-General urges China to be more forthcoming about the COVID-19 situation in the country

Beijing’s official media referred to these requirements as ‘discriminatory’ as more and more nations place limitations on travellers from China in response to the recent spike in cases in the nation.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed the restrictions ‘understandable’ on Thursday, despite the fact that China had not provided any details.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, encouraged China to be more open about the COVID-19 situation there in a statement.

‘Given the changing scenario, we continue to encourage China to monitor the COVID-19 virus and immunise those who are most at risk,’ Tedros posted on Twitter. ‘We continue to offer our support for clinical care and safeguarding its health system.’

This also comes after countries including the United States, India, Italy and Japan, among others and most recently South Korea have mandated Covid tests for travellers from China.

‘In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations,’ said the WHO chief.