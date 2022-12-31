12 people pardoned by Chile’s Boric after 2019 protests

President of Chile Gabriel Boric pardoned 12 individuals on Friday in connection with the widespread anti-inequality protests that took place in 2019 and claimed more than 30 lives.

Political groups and factions had demanded the release of those involved in the bloody protests that shook the South American nation. After the protests, Boric had suggested pardoning some of those convicted of less serious crimes.

Men between the ages of 21 and 38 who had committed a variety of crimes, including robbery, handling Molotov cocktails, and others, were on the list of those who had been pardoned.

Political allies applauded the action, and senator Fabiola Campillai, who lost her sight during the protests before running for office, described it as a ‘humanitarian act.’

Opposition politicians condemned the action.

Right-wing senator Gonzalo de la Carrera referred to the action as ‘a slap in the face to all Chileans that want more security’ and claimed that it thwarts ongoing discussions to establish a national safety council.