After Aditya’s ‘scared’ remark, Fadnavis teases Thackerays, saying, ‘Took 50 MLA’s under his nose.’

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, made fun of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya after the latter claimed that the state’s leadership was intimidated by a 32-year-old.

After the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s winter session ended, Fadnavis declared at a press conference, ‘We were not afraid of him or his father. We took 50 MLAs right in front of him. It was predicted that Mumbai will burn. Not even a matchstick burned.’

Aditya Thackeray had claimed that the ‘state government is sacred of a 32-year-old and therefore targeting him,’ and he was responding to a query about that.

Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra and a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), was also mocked by Fadnavis for only spending 46 minutes of the entire session in the legislative Council. Devendra Fadnavis remarked, ‘Those who argue democracy is in jeopardy were just in the legislature for 46 minutes.’

Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde recently clashed in South Mumbai at the party’s office inside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building. At the BMC headquarters, members of both factions entered an office designated for the Shiv Sena and announced that they were the actual ‘Shiv Sena.’