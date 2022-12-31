CID collects cremated remains of Russian citizens in Odisha

The team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) looking into the mysterious deaths of two Russian citizens, including millionaire Pavel Antov, collected their ashes from the cremation ground in Rayagada town on Saturday.

According to the crime branch, they went ahead with the last rites after receiving the no objection certificate (NOC) from the families of both the deceased through the consulate in Kolkata.

After a debate erupted over their last rites, which were allegedly performed in a hurry and not in accordance with Russian traditions, the Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, stated on Thursday that their last rites were performed ritually without any issues.

After the state police ruled out any foul play, CID took over the case and is currently looking into the recent deaths of two Russian tourists in the state. To look into the matter, two CID teams have been assembled.

The burned remains of both Antov and his friend Bidenov were taken from the crematory by a CID team made up of forensic experts, who also searched the two hotel rooms where they spent last week.

‘We also obtained the list of guests who stayed in the hotel between December 1 and 27. The list of hotel staff has also been obtained,’ said Saroj Mahanta, Dy SP, CID.

Earlier, CID went to the Rayagada hospital and questioned four medical professionals who performed post-mortem examinations on Antov and Bidenov.

On December 21, four Russian nationals arrived in Rayagada and checked into the Sai International hotel. A 61-year-old tourist named Vladimir Bidenov allegedly died on December 22 from a cardiac arrest, and on December 24, a Russian lawmaker and industrialist named Pavel Antov allegedly died after falling from the second floor of a Rayagada hotel.