Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged in the Kerala market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,480, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram today. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 grams.

Also Read: Fuel prices for January 2023 announced

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures yesterday finished at 54,972 per 10 gram. The precious metal finished with gains of 0.75%. The bullion ended the year ending in positive for 9-week in a row. In the international markets, spot gold is trading at $1,822 per ounce.