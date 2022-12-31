Core sector output surge by 5.4% in November

New Delhi: The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) expanded by 5.4% in November. Production of 8 infrastructure registered a 3.2% growth in November last year. The gains in the coal, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity segments have supported the growth.

Meanwhile, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products, however, recorded negative growth in November this year. The production of coal rose by 12.3%, fertiliser by 6.4%, steel by 10.8%, cement by 28.6% and electricity by 12.1% in November 2022 compared to a year ago.

The production growth of 8 key sectors slowed down to 0.9% in October. The growth rate of 8 infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 8% in April-November this fiscal as against 13.9% during the same period last fiscal.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production in selected 8 core industries. The 8 industries are Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).