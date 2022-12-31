Fiscal deficit touches 59% of the full year budget estimate

New Delhi: The fiscal deficit of the Indian government touched 59% of the full year budget estimate at the end of November. Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) revealed this. Fiscal deficit is the difference between revenue and expenditure.

The fiscal deficit was at Rs 9,78,154 crore during the April-November period of 2022-23. In April-November period of 2021-22 fiscal year, the fiscal deficit was 46.2% of the budget estimates. For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4% of the GDP (gross domestic product). It was at 6.7% in the previous fiscal year.