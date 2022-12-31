Government offers employees ‘one-year paid leave’ to start their own businesses; Details…

According to Khaleej Times, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stated that government employees who want to launch their own businesses would be granted a one-year vacation beginning on January 2, 2023. The UAE government wants to encourage millennials to be entrepreneurial while preserving their government positions.

The initiative was a first of its sort globally. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the first official announcement on behalf of the UAE government in July of this year. At the time, Sheikh Mohammed had stated, ‘Our aim is to encourage the youth to benefit from the enormous economic prospects given by our national economy’.

Emiratis who want to take a one-year sabbatical leave in order to launch their own businesses will be paid 50 percent of their normal salary during that time. The initiative is only open to people working for the government, it should be mentioned. The leave may be combined with unpaid leave and yearly leave and must be approved by the head of the government agency the person works for.

The government of the UAE is attempting to diversify its economy and lessen reliance on crude oil. The nation has made great efforts to attract tourists by developing magnificent, unique constructions like the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa, the highest building in the world.