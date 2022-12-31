In Raipur, college student detained for providing ‘playboy’ services

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a college student was arrested on suspicion of throwing chits containing his name, phone number, and a desire to engage in sex.

The incident has been reported from Nava Raipur’s Sector 30 area of Avinash New Colony. Locals claim that a few residents have recently been given strange chits. The student identified himself as a ‘playboy’ in the slips, provided his phone number, and suggested having sex.

The villagers were troubled by these obscene chits and tried to identify the man. The locals then went to the Rakhi police and complained.

In-charge of Rakhi police station Rajendra Jaiswal said police took cognisance of the complaint and called the number mentioned in the chits. They found where the man was when he received the call.

The man attends a college in Nava Raipur, the police say. The man is being questioned by the police, who have opened a case and are trying to determine why he committed this obscene act. Police are not releasing any additional information.

The police are also looking into any malicious actions taken to discredit a young man’s name. Additionally, it has come to light that the police believe the chits’ listed phone number belongs to a girl, and that they were intentionally distributed to harass the girl.