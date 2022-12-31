In Satara, Maharashtra, woman’s decomposing body found behind ex-BJP MLA’s home

A woman’s decaying body was found partially buried in the mud behind the home of a former BJP MLA in Satara, Maharashtra.

In Wade village of Satara, close to the abandoned bungalow of former BJP MLA Kantatai Nalawade, the police reported finding the foul-smelling, mutilated body.

According to them, a body was found while cleaning. An immense crowd gathered after the body was found, which caused panic in the area. The Satara Police have opened an investigation and are working to identify the deceased.

Maharashtra reported several instances in 2022 where decomposing bodies were found in homes. One such incident, which was reported in June, shocked the country.

On Monday, nine members of a two-brother family were found dead in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, according to the police. Over 350 kilometres from Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra, the bodies were found in two of the brothers’ homes that were 1.5 kilometres apart in the western Maharashtra district’s Mhaisal village.