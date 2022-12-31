Kerala’s police give New Year’s celebration instructions

In a few hours, 2022 will be a distant memory. The Kerala Police have established stringent restrictions to ensure safe celebrations across the State as the populace waits to ring in the New Year.

The party may go on until midnight. The cops will step in if it continues beyond midnight in public areas. According to MR Ajithkumar, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, if any of the celebrations go overboard, stern action will be taken.

The entire night will be under police watch. Information on those taking part in DJ parties across the state will be gathered. There is a list of drug dealers and antisocial individuals.

They will be brought into precautionary custody if any of them are found at a night party. The ADGP added that if any hotels disregard the directives, the hotel owner will be held liable.

While this was going on, the Excise department discredited allegations and rumours that Beverages Corporation stores and bars had extended their hours on New Year’s Eve.

From 11 am until 11 pm, the bars will be open. Beverages Corporation-run businesses will be open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Authorities from Excise have also stated that those licenced businesses open past the legal window will face harsh penalties.