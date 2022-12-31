Keralite athlete P U Chitra gets hitched | Read on..

Palakkad: Malayali athlete P U Chitra got hitched on Saturday. Her groom, Nenmara native Shaiju , is a police officer. The marriage was held in Palakkad.

Chitra is India’s middle-distance runner. She had won gold medals in the 1500-metre race in the 2016 South Asian Games, 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and 2019 Doha Asian Athletics Championship and bronze in the 2018 Asian Games. She is the daughter of couple Unnikrishnan and Vasanthakumari. She is a senior clerk in the Indian Railways.

The marriage was solemnised in a small function held at Mylampully in Palakkad. They have been engaged since September. Shaiju is working in Thrissur. He is the son of Ramakrishnan and late Kamala.