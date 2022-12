The U.S. Defense Department announced on Friday that Lockheed Martin Corp. had been given a $7.8 billion contract modification for the F-35 aircraft (LMT.N).

The Pentagon released a statement in which it stated that ‘this modification adds scope to procure 127 F-35 Lot 16 aircraft.’

The company claimed that the additional contract announced Friday brought the total contract between the company and the Pentagon for the delivery of 398 F-35s to $30 billion.