NASA will pay over Rs 1 lakh for people to lie in a bed; There’s a catch!

You’d be wrong to believe that getting a job at NASA demands a physics Ph.D. and a strong professional background. NASA is now offering participants the chance to spend two months lying in bed for $18,500 in an effort to understand how the human body responds to artificial gravity (Rs 1,53,1920). NASA and the European Space Agency launched the Artificial Gravity Bed Rest Study (AGBRESA) at the German Aerospace Center (ESA).

Scientists will examine artificial gravity for the first time in an effort to lessen the detrimental consequences of weightlessness. 12 male and 12 female participants (between the ages of 24-55) are required to stay in the beds for 60 days. Working understanding of the German language is required of participants.

The beds will be situated in the Institute of Aerospace Medicine at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, a famous centre for medical research. Eating, experimenting, and playing will all be done while lying in bed. A total of 89 days will be spent there, including five days of training, rest, and astronaut care on either side of the 60-day bed-rest phase.

To prevent damage to their muscles, tendons, and bones during the research, the participants’ range of motion will be limited. To replicate the impact on bodily fluids felt by astronauts during flight on a space shuttle, the beds will be six degrees inclined forward and downward. A part of the group will act out testing in a gravity chamber. To push blood back into their limbs for testing, a centrifuge will be spun around them at a speed of 30 revolutions per minute.

The participants’ cognitive skills, physical fitness, balance, and cardiovascular fitness will all be assessed by researchers during the experiment. Researchers will compare the physical degeneration of the two groups in an effort to help astronauts avoid this result during protracted space flight.