New Year’s Day: Another emirate in UAE announces free parking

Dec 31, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Sharjah: Another Emirate in the UAE has announced free parking on New year’s Day. Sharjah  Municipality has announced   that parking will be free in public parking zones on Sunday, January 1, 2023. This exemption does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones which are identified by blue information signs.

Earlier, Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai  has announced free public parking in the emirate for January 1, 2023. Parking fees  will resume on Monday (January 2).  The multi-storey parking is exempted from free parking.

 

 

