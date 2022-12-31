New Year’s Day: Another emirate in UAE announces free parking

Sharjah: Another Emirate in the UAE has announced free parking on New year’s Day. Sharjah Municipality has announced that parking will be free in public parking zones on Sunday, January 1, 2023. This exemption does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones which are identified by blue information signs.

Earlier, Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free public parking in the emirate for January 1, 2023. Parking fees will resume on Monday (January 2). The multi-storey parking is exempted from free parking.