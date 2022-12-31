Police in Kolkata seize 5 crore rupees worth of heroin from drug dealer

One drug dealer was arrested by the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police, who also recovered heroin worth Rs 5 crore from him. The day before New Year’s Eve, on Friday, the accused was apprehended.

Based on information from a reliable source, a team from the STF Kolkata Police arrested a notorious drug dealer from the Nadia district on Friday afternoon on Sealdah Station Road in the vicinity of the Entally police station.

Approximately 1.016 kg of high quality heroin were taken from him in total during the search. The drug that was seized has an estimated value of Rs. 5.08 crores on the global black market.

Prasanta Sarkar, a Nadia resident who is 26 years old, has been identified as the accused. On December 30, Prasanta Sarkar was arrested and charged with violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On December 31, the detained accused was brought before the NDPS Court in Kolkata.