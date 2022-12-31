Police increase security after unknown caller threatens to blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters security has been stepped up after a bomb threat was made over the phone on Saturday, according to police in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

‘At 1:00 PM, a phone call was made to the police control room. A man made a bomb threat against the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area’ DCP, Gorakh Bhamre, Zone III.

The premises were thoroughly searched by a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and a dog squad, but nothing suspicious was found, he claimed.

According to the DCP, patrolling has been stepped up as a precaution, and police are tracking the caller’s phone number to identify them.

In addition to the Central Reserve Force soldiers and Nagpur police officers who already guard the location, additional forces have been stationed at the headquarters as a security precaution.

Residents who reside close to the headquarters are also being watched by security personnel.

Although the security at the RSS headquarters has been stepped up, the Nagpur Police Commissioner has yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged bomb threat.