Pope Francis described former Pope Benedict as a noble, kind man who was a gift to the Church and the world in his first public remarks following the passing of his predecessor earlier on Saturday.

Francis discussed a previously scheduled New Year’s Eve vespers of thanksgiving in St. Peter’s Basilica in his homily.

‘We remember his noble, kind personality with emotion. And we are so grateful to God for giving him to the Church and the world; we feel so blessed,’ Francis said.