Rishabh Pant accident: Normal results from MRI scans of the brain and spine; plastic surgery for facial injuries

Following the cricketer’s horrific automobile accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, on Friday morning, the brain and spinal MRI results of India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were normal. In addition, Pant has undergone plastic surgery for facial injuries, lacerations, and abrasions. On Saturday, he will also undergo an MRI on his ankle and knee.

India’s top wicketkeeper narrowly escaped death when his luxury car collided with a road barrier and caught fire.

Minutes after striking the barrier, Pant’s automobile caught fire as a result of the severity of the collision. Despite his wounds, Pant cracked his car’s window and managed to leave in time to prevent a fatal collision. When the accident happened, Pant was travelling alone toward Roorkee.

Due to pain and swelling, MRI scans of his ankle and knees will be done on Saturday. In addition, ‘above knee splintage’ was recommended by the medical team at Max Hospital in Dehradun for a potential right knee ligament injury as well as a potential right ankle ligament injury. According to a medical bulletin sent by the hospital on Friday night and seen by ESPNcricinfo, Pant is ‘stable, conscious, and oriented.’

The BCCI stated that, ‘Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a torn ligament in his right knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe. His back also has abrasions. According to a BCCI statement released to the media, Rishabh’s health is stable, and he has now been transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he will undergo MRI scans to determine the extent of his injuries and determine his next course of treatment.’

Pant’s family and the Indian cricket board are in constant contact, and the medical staff keeps in close touch with the medical professionals who are attending to Pant.