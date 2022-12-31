Soon to be mom! Actress Shamna Kasim reveals Good news!

Kochi: Malayalam actor Shamna Kasim, who recently got married to businessman Shanid in October shared a happy news on her YouTube channel. The actress revealed thar the couple are expecting a baby. The major announcement about the new addition to the family comes just a day before the end of 2022, making it extra special for the couple.

Shamna, who made the announcement in the presence of her parents, said that she is excited about this new phase in their life and wanted everyone to hear the news from her through her YouTube channel. After the announcement, Shamna’s family members cut cakes to celebrate the good news.

Kannur native Shamna got acquainted with Shanid over a conversation about her Golden Visa formalities. Her husband Shanid who is the CEO of JBS group of companies in Dubai, was not seen in the video.