State government announces winter vacation for schools

Chandigarh: The Haryana Directorate of School Education has announced winter vacation for schools in the state. Both private and public schools in Haryana will remain closed for winter break between January 1 and January 15, 2023.

However, during this period, Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from 10 am to 2 pm to prepare them for 2023 board exams. Teachers taking extra classes for 2023 board exams for Class 10 and 12 will get earned leave in return as per rules.

Haryana Schools have been functioning as per revised timings from December 1 due to winter. For schools taking classes in a single shift, schools are functioning between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm, while for schools which are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be held between 12:40 pm and 5:15 pm.