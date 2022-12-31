Thai police give out large cash rewards for videos which points out worst traffic infractions.

The greatest – or worst – films of traffic offences in the nation will receive cash rewards totaling 10,000 baht (£240) as part of a road safety campaign from the Thai Police, reported The Independent.

The annual seven-day New Year’s road safety campaign by the Thai Police got underway on Wednesday. The campaign’s objective is to increase road safety in Thailand. Between December 29 and January 4, 2016, there were 2,707 traffic incidents nationwide that resulted in 333 fatalities and 2,672 injuries.

Road traffic accidents claim the lives of 22,000 persons in Thailand annually on average.

7.3 million vehicles were anticipated to be on the roads for the New Year holiday, national police commander Damrongsak Kittiprapas told reporters as he launched the safety campaign.

According to Kittiprapas, the centre will oversee the December 29–January 4 road safety campaign, when 50,000 police officers will be stationed across the country to strictly enforce traffic laws.