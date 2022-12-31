To win a wager, a man who sniffed cocaine from Pablo Escobar’s tomb sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Wales Online reported, a British man who was caught on camera sniffing cocaine on the grave of iconic criminal Pablo Escobar has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for drug trafficking. After snorting cocaine from the tomb of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, the man, known as Steven Semmens, promised never to return to Columbia.

Pablo Escobar, known as the King of Cocaine, was regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the criminal underworld.

Wales Online reports that Swansea Crown Court in the United Kingdom jailed the accused and four more cocaine accomplices to a combined prison term of more than 52 years for selling the Class A substance. Later, Steven Semmens admitted to the court that he had performed the stunt as part of a bet and had not anticipated things progressing as far as they did.

‘I didn’t anticipate it going this far; I simply assumed it would be funny. I was inebriated at the time. I’ve constantly received threats that I’ll be skinned alive,’ 2018 had heard him say.

Steven Semmens was captured on camera in 2018 knelt at Pablo Escobar’s tomb in Itagui, Colombia, where he spilled cocaine on the marker. According to South Wales Police, Semmens was based in Spain for the bulk of the conspiracy, and it was his responsibility to obtain significant amounts of cocaine from his contacts in the Colombian criminal cartel.

The newspaper reports says that, Steven Semmens’ attorney testified in court that his client’s behaviour did not sit well with the former cartel boss’s criminal allies. He described his client as ‘naive,’ ‘a fantasist,’ and someone who occasionally thinks he has a ‘Walter Mitty wonderland of an existence.’

The group was involved in bringing copious amounts of cocaine into South Wales, the court was heard.

When they appeared in the dock for sentence, Semmens and his accomplices Shane White, Andrew Botto, and Ieuan Emlyn Williams had all already pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine.