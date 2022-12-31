Will improve global security and stability: Putin on India’s SCO and G20 presidencies

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism that India’s SCO and G20 presidencies would foster multifaceted cooperation between the two nations and would increase stability and security in Asia and around the world.

India took over the rotational presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 16, even though it officially took over the G20 Presidency on December 1.

In his New Year’s messages to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin mentioned that Russia and India would celebrate their diplomatic relations’ 75th anniversary in 2022. The Kremlin said in a statement that the two nations would continue to grow their particularly privileged strategic partnership.

In addition to their collaboration in the fields of energy, military technology, and other sectors, Putin claimed that the two nations also worked together to address significant issues on regional and international agendas.

The recent SCO and G20 presidencies of India, he added, ‘would create new chances for expanding multi-dimensional Russia-India cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of enhancing peace and security in Asia and the entire globe.’

India has been certain that the problem should be resolved through discussion but has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion on Ukraine.

The SCO is a political, economic, and security organisation for Eurasia that unites China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan. In terms of population and geographic coverage, it is the largest regional organisation in the world, accounting for more than 30% of the world’s GDP and over 60% of Eurasia.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, and the US are among the 19 nations that make up the G20, together with the European Union. The G20 members account for nearly two-thirds of the world’s population, over 75% of global trade, and 85% of the world’s GDP.