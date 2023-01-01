Operations at Alaska Airlines resume following weather delays

After a severe winter storm in the United States disrupted travel throughout the holiday week, Alaska Airlines announced on Friday that operations have resumed normally across its network.

According to the business, ‘We continue to assist our guests with travel arrangements for flights that were cancelled over the past week and a half, including booking them on other airlines to get them to their destinations.’

In response to weather delays, the Seattle-based airline also reduced its prices in a few cities for travellers looking to book new flights.