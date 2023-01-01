Toyota reports data breach; ‘Sensitive customer data’ may have been exposed!

On January 1, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that there may have been a data breach in its system, potentially exposing the personal data of some of its customers. The TKM stated in a statement that it had been ‘notified by one of its service providers of an event that may have exposed personal information” of certain clients online’, according to news agency PTI.

The carmaker stated that the scope of the infiltration was being verified and that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had been informed. According to Sunday’s statement, ‘TKM will cooperate with its service provider to further improve the broad standards already in place and is completely dedicated to avoid any form of disturbance to our esteemed clients’.

TKM also apologised for any worries its customers may have had as a result of the data leak. The Fortuner, Innova Hycross, Camry, and Glanza are among the vehicles made at Toyota’s Indian manufacturing facility. The breach in India comes after Toyota Motor Corp. said in October of last year that it discovered it may have exposed 296,000 pieces of user information from its T-Connect programme.

T-Link is a telematics programme that uses a network to connect automobiles, and Toyota said that up to 296 019 email addresses and customer numbers may have been compromised. Customers who registered for the service using their email addresses on the website from July 2017 were individuals who were affected.