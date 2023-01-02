DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

3 killed, 3 injured in road accident

Jan 2, 2023, 09:38 pm IST

Lucknow:  3 people lost their lives and 3 others were injured as the car they were travelling hit a tractor-trolley in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on the Mathura-Hathras road.

As per police, the driver of Bolero lost control over the vehicle, and rammed into the tractor-trolley. The Bolero was coming from Mathura side and the tractor-trolley was going towards Mathura.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

