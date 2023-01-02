3 killed, 3 injured in road accident

Lucknow: 3 people lost their lives and 3 others were injured as the car they were travelling hit a tractor-trolley in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on the Mathura-Hathras road.

As per police, the driver of Bolero lost control over the vehicle, and rammed into the tractor-trolley. The Bolero was coming from Mathura side and the tractor-trolley was going towards Mathura.

Also Read: IMD predicts severe cold wave in these states for next 3 days

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.