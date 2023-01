Jakarta: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Northern Sumatra in Indonesia, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:04 IST and its epicenter was found to be at 5.26 degrees south latitude and 97.04 degrees east longitude. The depth was recorded at 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).