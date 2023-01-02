A frog and a hedgehog make it to the list of animals saved from the trickiest situations in the year 2022

One of the animals rescued from the most difficult condition in 2022 was a frog that had travelled more than 4,000 kilometres on some banana and another species was a hedgehog that was retrieved with barbecue tongs from a drainpipe.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) recounted some very ‘strange and amazing’ instances that its officers encountered last year.

A six-month-old seal pup named Nacho was the first of these animals to be saved in 2022. He was discovered at the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on the riverside on January 2.

‘The River Avon runs from the coast all the way along through Keynsham where the pub is situated at the water’s edge, so it’s likely he found his way there swimming upstream from the coast,’ RSPCA wildlife supervisor Paul Oaten said.

On January 4, they rescued another seal pup on a cliff in Weybourne, Norfolk, near a brick wartime pillbox.