A Viking Cruise ship left stranded off the South Australian coast due to ‘marine growth’ in the ship’s hull

When multiple ports refused to let a Viking Cruise ship dock because of ‘marine growth’ in the ship’s hull, the passengers were left stranded off the coast of South Australia. Numerous passengers were left stranded on the Viking Orion on New Year’s Eve after it departed Wellington, New Zealand, on Boxing Day (December 26).

The ship had been denied permission on three coastlines, including Christchurch, Dunedin, and Hobart, before departing for Adelaide, according to a report by the Australian Associated Press.

This comes after Australia’s National Maritime Coordination Center reported finding trace levels of ‘biofoul,’ marine microorganisms, plants, algae, or small animals on the ship’s hull.

Subsequently, the officials asked the Viking Orion’s agent to get it cleaned before entering Australian waters, said the report.

Furthermore, Canberra’s fisheries department, on Sunday, said, ‘The vessel is required to undergo hull cleaning to remove the biofoul and prevent potentially harmful marine organisms being transported by the vessel.’