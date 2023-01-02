Armed men attack a Mexican border prison in Juarez, leaving 14 dead.

Armed men stormed a prison in Juarez, Mexico, on Sunday, killing at least 14. Ten members of the security staff and four prisoners were among those who died, informed the Mexican authorities.

At least 24 people were able to flee the scene, while 13 others were hurt in the incident.

According to the prosecutor’s early findings, the attackers arrived at the prison in armoured trucks about 7 am local time and started shooting.

Later on Sunday, state police and Mexican soldiers took back control of the prison.

The state prosecutor’s office informed that, an investigation was being conducted.

Who committed the attack was not immediately known.

Violence has been documented in Mexican jails in the past as well, notably in those facilities where officials merely exercise minimal control.

Conflicts frequently break out between the members of opposing gangs, which act as drug cartel proxies in cities like Juarez.

Municipal police were attacked just before the assault on the prison on Sunday, and four individuals were eventually apprehended following a chase, says a statement from the state prosecutor’s office.

Later, two accused gunmen in an SUV were slain by police.

In August, violence from a revolt within the same state jail erupted to Juarez’s streets, leaving 11 people dead.