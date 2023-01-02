Black Eyed Peas shows solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community by wearing rainbow armbands on NYE Poland show

Black Eyed Peas all four members wore rainbow armbands when performing as the opening act for the ‘New Year’s of Dreams’ concert on the state-approved Polish TV channel TVP. Significant controversy was generated in the area by their action.

Anti-gay activists sparked a ruckus as Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul, Taboo, and Will.i.am showed their support for the community during the broadcast in Poland. Later, Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS), which is currently in power, stated their outrage at the music group’s accessory. For those who are unaware, the Polish political party strongly opposes homosexuality and adopts anti-LGBT laws.

A member of PiS, Marcin Warchol, took to Twitter and wrote, ‘LGBT promotion in TVP2. DISGRACE! It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Deviance.’

Addressing the backlash online, Will.i.am tweeted, ‘#WHEREStheLOVE??? Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion… THAT’S LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honour & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them… I LOVE YOU your country… (sic)’