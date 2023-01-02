Gangsta Boo, a rapper for Three 6 Mafia dies at the age of 43

Gangsta Boo, a rapper for Three 6 Mafia, passed away at the age of 43. Despite the fact that her cause of death is uncertain but police suspect a possible case of overdose.

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, was an American rapper, who was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. She was the second female member (after K-9) of the Memphis-based hip hop group Three 6 Mafia.

Gangsta Boo was discovered dead on New Year’s Eve. Her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M announced the death of the former rapper. As an homage, she shared a picture of Gangsta Boo.

Along with appearing on the band’s first five studio albums, Mitchell went on to release a number of solo albums. In the 1990s, she joined Three 6 Mafia and she departed the group in the early 2000s.

She went on to work on solo projects and featured on songs from famous rappers like Gucci Mane, OutKast, The Game and others.

