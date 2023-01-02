Government mandates common charging ports for mobile devices; Read on…

Users may now charge a variety of devices more easily according to the Indian government. The nation will require tech firms to release mobile devices with USB Type C connectors. India appears to be following the European Union’s lead because it has also approved laws with comparable provisions. India, however, is allowing mobile phone manufacturers additional time to abide by the most recent directive.

According to Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, ‘BIS has announced specifications for Type-C chargers and the government will develop two standard types of charging ports for mobile phones and wearable electronic gadgets’.

Business Standard said that by March 2025, the Indian government wants OEMs to make USB Type C the norm for all electronic device charging ports. Contrarily, the EU has requested that businesses follow suit by December 2024 in order to combat e-waste. The use of USB type C charging ports can be made mandatory after six months of the European Union releasing standards for USB charging ports in 2024, according to a large majority of the industry and the government, Singh said. ‘Electronic manufacturers have a globally integrated supply chain,’ he added.

The new regulation will have the most effect on Apple because the corporation has been including a Lightning connector with iPhones for many years. The tech giant is thus anticipated to introduce the iPhone 15 series with a USB-Type C connection. People will find it simpler to charge their various gadgets as a result of not having to carry along several accessories.

Apple has previously reaffirmed its commitment to following the ruling. According to Apple’s senior VP of global marketing, Greg Joswiak, the firm will be forced to adhere to the new EU rule since they have no choice. However, it is yet uncertain if other markets would see a similar situation. EU is pressuring Apple to let users access to other app shops on iPhones, and the company is concerned about the security of users.

However, because Apple charges a 30% fee to developers for in-app purchases, the addition of rival app shops might result in a reduction in income for the business. If users go to other app shops, it will lose this. Returning to the Indian market, the study also mentioned that the government is preparing to enact legislation requiring tech firms to provide a standardised charger for wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers.