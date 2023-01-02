Heavy rains cause flooding and traffic issues in San Francisco, US

On Saturday, December 31, people welcomed 2023 with a ‘atmospheric river storm,’ which resulted in traffic gridlock and the shutdown of several motorways in most of California.

According to Reuters, a witness posted a video of vehicles that were partially flooded following Saturday’s severe flooding in San Francisco (December 31).

Officials in the surrounding Alameda County issued a flood warning, which was in effect until 3:30am (11:30GMT) on Sunday (January 1).

The high Sierra Nevada could receive up to two feet (0.6 metres) of snow by early Sunday.

The weather conditions posed challenges for citizens as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions. They also shared photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes.

Due to flooding, a section of US 101, which is one of the state’s main traffic arteries, remained closed south of San Francisco, said the California Highway Patrol. Videos on Twitter showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets.