Honor launches Honor 80 GT: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched Honor 80 GT in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Honor 80 GT is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,000). This Honor smartphone is offered in Interstellar Black, Light Rain Meteor, and Streaming Mirror (translated) colours.

This smartphone runs on Android 12 with the MagicOS 7.0 skin on top. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The device comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W Super Fast Charge. The Honor 80 GT is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 support.