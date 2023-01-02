India to face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: In cricket, Team India will face Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I on Tuesday. The match will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side. Suryakumar Yadav has been selected as the vice-captain of the team.

India will play 3 match T20I series and 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has been named as the captain of ODI squad. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain. Virat Kohli is included in the ODI squad. The second and third T20I will be hosted in Pune and Rajkot on 5th and 7th January. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum on 10th, 12th, and 15th of January.

Also Read; Tecno launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

India’s Likely XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh