Japanese man spends USD22,880 on a custom-made outfit to look like a ‘real-life’ wolf from head to toe

A Japanese man paid ¥3,000,000 (about USD22,880) on a custom-made suit from the firm Zeppet to realise his goal of dressing up as a ‘real-life’ wolf from head to toe.

The man, who would not give his name, said, ‘I dreamed of ‘becoming one someday’ because of my love for animals since childhood and certain realistic animal suits appearing on TV.’

The man made several trips to the studio to go over measurements and fittings. He said, ‘We verified photographs of real wolves to debate the smallest aspects until we incorporated several features in the specs.’ when speaking about it.

Zeppet finished the outfit in fifty days, and the client was pleased to see that it met his expectations.

‘At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to ‘look like a real wolf walking on hind legs’ was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,’ the man said.