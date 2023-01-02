Know the relation between immunity and masturbation

Research studies suggest that masturbation has several health benefits. It helps to reduce stress, improves mood and even relieves from body pain.

As per a research stud, the activity temporarily increases the activity of some components of the immune system, namely leukocytes, and in particular natural killer cells, which fight cancer tumor cells and cells infected by viruses.

Another study found out that people who ejaculate regularly has a low chance to have prostate cancer. Men who ejaculated between 4 and 7 times a week between the ages of 20 and 29 were at a reduced risk of developing prostate cancer.