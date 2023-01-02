Marvel star Jeremy Renner hospitalised after an accident

Jeremy Renner, a star of the Marvel movies, was injured and taken to the hospital.

‘We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries,’ the ‘Hawkeye’ star’s agent stated in a statement. ‘Jeremy received injuries after encountering a weather-related accident while shovelling snow earlier today.’

Currently residing with his family, the actor is getting good care.

According to reports, the incident happened close to his house in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The region, which lies 25 miles south of Reno, Nevada, was recently affected by winter storms.

Regarding his professional career, Jeremy Renner has played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in a number of Marvel films and a Disney+ series. In the current season of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, he plays Mike McLusky.

Apart from the MCU films, he was also seen in Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ (2011) and the 2015 sequel, ‘Rogue Nation’. He has also starred in ‘Bourne Legacy’ (2012).