Meta to announce whether it will allow former US President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram

The Financial Times reports that Facebook owner Meta will probably make a decision over whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Facebook and Instagram after he has been reinstated on Twitter.

The social media business had previously been asked to make a decision by January 7, but the report claims that date has been postponed until later in the month.

According to the article, which cited persons with knowledge of the situation, Meta has formed a working group to address the problem. Staff members from the content policy team, public policy team, and communications team make up the group.

Meta has not yet commented on the situation.

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, had revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year after asking people in a poll whether Trump should be allowed back on the platform. However, Trump said that he isn’t interested in returning to Twitter and will stick to Truth Social.