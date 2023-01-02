Paramount Network announces the return of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 in Summer 2023

Yellowstone, an American neo-Western drama television series, will be returning, according to the Paramount Network, which announced the news on Sunday. The network revealed that the fans will have to wait until summer to see how Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has declared an all-out war against his governor-dad John Dutton, takes things forward.

Fans of the fifth season of ‘Yellowstone’ were given a 30-second teaser for the second half of the season at the conclusion of the midseason finale. The next episode will air in the summer of 2023.

‘Yellowstone,’ a television series co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, centres on the Dutton family, owners of the biggest contiguous ranch in the country.

Paramount took two weeks to release the midseason finale of the massively popular neo-western series.

And, with the latest announcement, we can say that it will take a much longer time for the makers to drop the eighth episode of season 5.