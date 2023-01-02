Philippines shut down airspace and halt flights due to power outage

Due to an issue with air traffic control, Philippine authorities stopped all flights into and out of Manila on January 1st. This also prevented airlines flying to other locations from using the nation’s airspace.

Around 56,000 passengers at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were affected by a total of 282 flights that were either delayed, cancelled, or diverted to other regional airports, the airport operator reported on Sunday.

.

Jaime Bautista, the secretary of transportation, apologised for the inconvenience caused to travellers while blaming a power outage for the malfunction of the national air traffic control system, which also had an impact on operations at other airports across the nation.

He suggested that the out-of-date building should be upgraded right away and that a backup system was also necessary.