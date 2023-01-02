Putin clears foreign currency payments in Russia for gas debt

President Vladimir Putin modified his earlier order on Friday regarding rouble payments for gas, allowing countries to settle debts for supplies in a different currency.

The document also makes it clear that the restarting of gas supplies is not a given consequence of the debt settlement. Additionally, it does not change the earlier stipulated requirements that a foreign buyer of Russian gas make their payment in roubles.

Putin issued the decree in March, requiring European customers who wished to continue receiving Russian gas to open rouble bank accounts with Gazprombank and make payments in roubles.

Following the rejection of the agreement’s terms by some businesses and nations, including Poland and Finland, supplies were subsequently cut off.