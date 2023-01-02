Rapper Drake shares the first footage of his Swedish detainment from July on his official Instagram account

Rapper Drake from Canada revealed his summer incident to his fans in a retrospective post for the year 2022 and claimed that he got into some trouble with Swedish police during the warmer months.

On his official Instagram account, the rapper posted photographs and the first video of his July detention in Sweden, along with enigmatic captions.

‘The funds are useful. The lyrics are truthful. The suspects are usual. The opps are delusional. The finish line is beautiful. And the disrespect is mutual. See you in 23,’ he wrote.

His encounter with Swedish police last summer is confirmed by the Canadian superstar’s article. Drake is seen being led by two officers to a police cruiser in the previously unseen video.

The 36-year-old’s face wasn’t visible in the footage as it captured him from behind, but his braided hair confirms that it’s him.

Dressed in a red outfit and white sneakers, the rapper is seen walking beside his entourage in the now-viral clip.