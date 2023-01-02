Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launched: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched its Note 12 Pro Speed in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,200), the 8GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,400) and the 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). The smartphone is offered in Midnight Black, Shimmer Green, and Time Blue colours.

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with Android-12-based MIUI 14 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED flexible display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The display offers 1920Hz PWM dimming and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The new Redmi model is powered by an octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The device comes with a triple rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, acceleration sensor, e-compass, distance sensor, IR remote control, and gyroscope. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.