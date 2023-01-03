Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after suffering injuries in a snowplough accident

After being hurt in a snowplough accident, actor Jeremy Renner had surgery. Renner is still in intensive care unit and is still critical, according to a spokesman for the actor.

In a Sunday accident, Renner, who is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reportedly suffered acute chest damage and orthopaedic injuries.

In a statement, it was stated that ‘Jeremy’s family would like to express their thanks to the great doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and others. The amount of love and support from his fans has left them incredibly moved and grateful.’

A statement shared on Sunday with multiple outlets indicated that his family was by his side while he was receiving care.

On the work front, Jeremy Renner has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in multiple Marvel movies as well as a Disney+ series. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in ‘The Hurt Locker’. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘The Town’.