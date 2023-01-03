Adi Shankaracharya ‘advocated a cruel caste system’ : Kerala minister MB Rajesh

After claiming that Adi Shankaracharya was an advocate and spokesperson for the caste system, Kerala minister MB Rajesh sparked outrage. The minister made the comments while speaking at a Varkala Sivagiri Mutt event.

When comparing Adi Shankaracharya and Sree Narayana Guru, he asserted that Sree Narayana Guru, and not Adi Shankaracharya, is Kerala’s acharya. According to him, ‘Shankaracharya not only supported the caste system but has also been its spokesperson.’ Kerala’s current excise minister is MB Rajesh.

The minister added, ‘Sri Narayana Guru not just dismissed the theories of casteism, but also criticised Shankaracharya for upholding the caste hierarchy. Some say that Sri Narayana Guru comes only after Shankaracharya when it comes to ideals. No, it’s not true.’

‘Guru had always criticised Shankaracharya. People have become emboldened by the caste hierarchy and Shankaracharya is responsible for that is what Guru said. If there is an ‘Acharya’ for Kerala, it is Sri Narayana Guru and not Shankaracharya and this is the right time to understand that,’ the minister added.

‘Shankaracharya has always glorified and upheld caste, colour and creed that existed in society. He was the spokesperson for such ideologies and also was the torchbearer of Manusmriti and the dangerous ideologies and caste hierarchy associated with it,’ said the minister.

He said in concluding his speech, ‘Both Guru and Acharya were on extreme sides when it came to ideologies. This is the reason why many are still not able to absorb the ideals and teachings of Guru.’