Another member of the Thackeray family, Varun Sardesai, defends the BJP in Maharashtra.

Since Uddhav Thackeray broke with the saffron party and established a government with his old adversaries, the Congress and the NCP, after the 2019 Maharashtra election, the BJP has been angry with the Shiv Sena.

After Eknath Shinde’s dramatic coup in June, when he fled with the majority of Sena MLAs and joined the BJP to form a government, the saffron party has been pursuing numerous lawsuits against Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, who are both clutching onto what is left of the Sena.

As another Thackeray family member, Varun Sardesai has now become a target for the BJP.

Aaditya’s cousin Varun Sardesai is 30 years old. Varun, who holds an MS in civil engineering from Columbia University, was appointed as the organization’s secretary in 2018. Aaditya leads the Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena.

BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar has demanded an investigation into claims that Hindustan Scouts and Guides defrauded young people by offering them jobs. Varun, according to Sagar, is the leader of the Hindustan Scouts.